Community Conversations at Quad City Music Guild

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Anthony Greer from Quad City Music Guild invites anyone and everyone to their Community Conversations event on October 23. From 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., join in with others from the community in discussing how QCMG can keep building and maintain a community theatre that is overtly inclusive and representative of all facets of the rich and diverse community by increasing the diversity of their overall volunteer base and their ability to retain those volunteers.

The Music Guild was fortunate to receive a Capacity Building Grant in March of 2021, which focuses on building diversity initiatives for the organization. This is a community conversation that is open to all participants/volunteers/members of our community at large and is aimed at encouraging discussion, identifying areas of strength and weakness, sharing experiences, and creating open dialogue, in a safe forum, between past, current, and future QCMG participants and patrons.

When: October 23, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: Quad City Music Guild Auditorium

