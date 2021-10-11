Advertisement

Debt Limit Standoff

By Claire Crippen
Oct. 11, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - True Financial Partners’ Drue Kampmann discusses the ‘Debt Limit Standoff’ and Inflation across the country.

U.S. workers had their paychecks increase by almost 3% between March and June, but that extra money has been cancelled out by rising food and gas prices. The consumer price index has jumped 5.4% in the last year, the largest increase since 2008. Drue explains what the latest numbers tell us about the direction the economy is heading and offers insights into how long this will last.

Drue’s tips for finances on your own:

  • Education on your finances, the more in-tune you are with your finances the more success you will have
  • Build your 6-month emergency fund (save around 6-month of expenses for emergencies)
  • Limit debt load

