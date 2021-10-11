Advertisement

Des Moines County activates, cancels storm sirens

Sirens were activated in Des Moines County, however, they have since been canceled.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Several people in the Burlington and West Burlington, IA region heard storm sirens being activated in the area.

The Des Moines County Communication Center has confirmed storm sirens were activated due to spotting activity which may have led to severe weather and possibly funnel clouds. However, the county has said that formation has since cleared up, and the alert was canceled for the time being.

Remember to keep up with all the latest First Alert Day weather alerts on our weather page, as well as using the QC Weather App to receive alerts directly to your smart device.

