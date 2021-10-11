Des Moines County activates, cancels storm sirens

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Several people in the Burlington and West Burlington, IA region heard storm sirens being activated in the area.

The Des Moines County Communication Center has confirmed storm sirens were activated due to spotting activity which may have led to severe weather and possibly funnel clouds. However, the county has said that formation has since cleared up, and the alert was canceled for the time being.

