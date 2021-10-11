Advertisement

Dubuque crash impacts dozens of gas customers

Black Hills Energy logo
Black Hills Energy logo(Black Hills Energy)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Technicians with Black Hills Energy will have to go door-to-door to dozens of customers on Monday to restore gas service.

The energy company says a vehicle hit a meter set in the area of Highway 20 and Locust Street early Monday morning which impacts about 75 gas meters.

Black Hills Energy says technicians will have to go door-to-door to turn off service safely to everyone impacted. Crews will then make the necessary repairs and re-pressurize the system. At that point, technicians will again go door-to-door to restore service to everyone.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
UAW members overwhelmingly reject tentative John Deere contract
Few strong storms
FIRST ALERT DAY - Monday could bring strong storms, especially in the afternoon
Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Woman charged in Davenport fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty
The game will go down as a win for Bettendorf.
Bettendorf-Iowa City West football game canceled Friday