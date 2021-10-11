Advertisement

Free eviction diversion program informational session to be held Tuesday

Project NOW and the Eviction Diversion Coalition will host an informational session at noon...
Project NOW and the Eviction Diversion Coalition will host an informational session at noon Tuesday at the Rock Island County Courthouse, 1317 3rd Avenue Room 302.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Project NOW and the Eviction Diversion Coalition will host an informational session at noon Tuesday at the Rock Island County Courthouse, 1317 3rd Avenue Room 302.

The goal of the program is to keep tenants housed while ensuring small business owners are reimbursed back rent, Project NOW said in a Facebook post.

During the session, attendees will learn about the role of the court in the eviction process, mandated mediation, tenant and landlord rights, and the funding process for tenants and landlords.

The event is free and can also be viewed on Facebook, according to Project NOW.

