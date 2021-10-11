Advertisement

Gluten Free Options

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dietitian Katie Schaeffer showcases the Gluten-Free products that Hy-Vee has to offer. This coming Saturday, October 16 Hy-Vee is having a Gluten Free Fair from 12-2 p.m.! Receive complimentary samples and coupons while learning more about Hy-Vee’s nutrition services that can help you reach your health and wellness goals. No registration is required and this fair is free to attend!

Gluten-Free Cooking Classes:

  • Throughout the month of October, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host virtual cooking classes featuring gluten-free appetizers. Learn more about gluten-free recipes and products & learn how to make an easy charcuterie board and a pumpkin dip. Register here.

Nutrition Store Tours:

  • Your Hy-Vee dietitians offer complimentary Nutrition Store Tours on a variety of health topics to meet your dietary needs. Focus on a variety of topics, including gluten-free, top 8 food allergies and more. Read more about the service and book your virtual tour here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
UAW members overwhelmingly reject tentative John Deere contract
Few strong storms
FIRST ALERT DAY - Monday could bring strong storms, especially in the afternoon
Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Woman charged in Davenport fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty
The game will go down as a win for Bettendorf.
Bettendorf-Iowa City West football game canceled Friday

Latest News

Ag report Maple trees
Today’s ag report: Maple trees
Marine Debris Tracker
Marine Debris Tracker
Aaron Fullan - Pureflix
Local actor on Pure Flix
QC Music Guild Community Convo
Community Conversations at Quad City Music Guild
Debt Limit Standoff
Debt Limit Standoff