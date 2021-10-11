Gluten Free Options

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dietitian Katie Schaeffer showcases the Gluten-Free products that Hy-Vee has to offer. This coming Saturday, October 16 Hy-Vee is having a Gluten Free Fair from 12-2 p.m.! Receive complimentary samples and coupons while learning more about Hy-Vee’s nutrition services that can help you reach your health and wellness goals. No registration is required and this fair is free to attend!

Gluten-Free Cooking Classes:

Throughout the month of October, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host virtual cooking classes featuring gluten-free appetizers. Learn more about gluten-free recipes and products & learn how to make an easy charcuterie board and a pumpkin dip. Register here.

Nutrition Store Tours:

Your Hy-Vee dietitians offer complimentary Nutrition Store Tours on a variety of health topics to meet your dietary needs. Focus on a variety of topics, including gluten-free, top 8 food allergies and more. Read more about the service and book your virtual tour here.

