Local actor on Pure Flix

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Aaron Fullan, an actor from Fulton, IL is now starring in a Pure Flix series. Starring as Darien Prenter, one of the ‘baddies’ in the series, Aaron is stepping out of his normal funny, bubbly role and trying something new! The show is called “The Dream Motel” and the show is 2 seasons in. Season one of “The Dream Motel” is available on Amazon Prime, and season 2 is exclusively available on Pure Flix.

Aaron stars in two episodes being released last Friday and this coming Friday!

