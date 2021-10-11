DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City partners are coming together with other Mississippi River leaders and organizations to launch the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative. Using a smartphone app ‘Marine Debris Tracker’, community volunteers of any experience level can help track plastics and other trash to help scientists, policy-makers, business and community members take informed action.

The Quad Cities initiative is underway and will run through October 31st and all the data collected during this time using the free app will be analyzed to help understand the state of plastic pollution along the Mississippi River. The QC data snapshot is in lieu of promoting education and outreach about plastics in inland waters and support local data collection events in Mississippi watershed communities.

