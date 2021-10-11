North Scott school board candidate forum to be held Wednesday
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A candidate forum for the North Scott school board will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the North Scott High School auditorium, 200 S. 1st St.
The 90-minute forum also will be livestreamed on Youtube.
Mark Ridolfi, assistant editor of the North Scott Press, will moderate the forum and Scott County Future Farmers of America students will collect questions from the audience and lead them in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Questions also can be sent to mridolfi@northscottpress.com.
The election will be held Nov. 2. Candidates running for the school board are:
- Mark Pratt, incumbent
- Nick Hansel
- Donn Wilmott, incumbent
- Stephanie Eckhardt
- Frank Wood
- Tracy Lindaman, incumbent
