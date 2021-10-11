Advertisement

‘Showcase of the Bands’ rescheduled for Oct. 25

The Rock Island High School marching band performed during its annual band preview night in September.(KWQC)
The Rock Island High School marching band performed during its annual band preview night in September.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The annual Showcase of Bands has been rescheduled for Oct. 25 due to weather.

The showcase was to be held Monday night at the Rock Island High School’s football stadium and feature performances by:

  • Assumption High School Marching Knights
  • Sherrard High School Marching Tigers
  • Kewanee High School Marching Boilermakers
  • Orion High School Marching Chargers
  • Rockridge High School Marching Rockets
  • Moline High School Marching Maroons
  • United Township High School Marching Panthers
  • Rock Island High School Pride of Rock Island

