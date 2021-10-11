‘Showcase of the Bands’ rescheduled for Oct. 25

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The annual Showcase of Bands has been rescheduled for Oct. 25 due to weather.

The showcase was to be held Monday night at the Rock Island High School’s football stadium and feature performances by:

Assumption High School Marching Knights

Sherrard High School Marching Tigers

Kewanee High School Marching Boilermakers

Orion High School Marching Chargers

Rockridge High School Marching Rockets

Moline High School Marching Maroons

United Township High School Marching Panthers

Rock Island High School Pride of Rock Island

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.