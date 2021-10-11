Advertisement

Strong storms possible today

Feeling like fall by the end of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL --

***FIRST ALERT DAY MONDAY FROM 7AM TO 8PM FOR STRONG THUNDERSTORMS IN TWO ROUNDS - MORNING AND AFTERNOON/EVENING***

A strong storm system will lift through the area today bringing rounds of showers and storms to the QCA, some of which may be strong.  Thus, a First Alert Day is in effect area wide until 8PM.  Look for showers and storms to arrive around daybreak and continue into the mid morning hours.  There will be lull around the midday hours which should allow for some pockets of sunshine boosting temps into the 70s.  This will destabilize the atmosphere allowing for stronger storm potential this afternoon.  The strongest storms could produce gusts up to 70mph, quarter sized hail and even an isolated tornado.  Once this system lifts north of the area tonight skies will quickly clear and we will enjoy a dry day on Tuesday before another strong system impacts the area on Wednesday with heavy rain and possible strong storms.

TODAY: Rain.  High: 71º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 74º.

