Wilton man charged in connection with Davenport credit union robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Wilton man is facing felony charges after police say he conspired with another man to rob a Davenport credit union in June.

Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Sunday on charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Bond was set Sunday at $10,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

At 10:40 a.m. June 30, Davenport police responded to IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2102 E. Kimberly Road, for a report of a robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lyman picked up his co-defendant, Zachary Aaron Cahill, 30, of Davenport, at a fast-food restaurant to take him to the bank. He parked in an adjacent parking lot and Cahill left on foot to rob the bank.

Cahill then ran back to Lyman’s vehicle and they left at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit. The vehicle was later recovered and Lyman’s prescription pills and identification were found in the front passenger compartment.

Lyman also drove Cahill to West 3rd Street and Marquette Street and bought a new vehicle with cash before leaving the area, according to the affidavit.

Cahill was arrested in July on two counts of first-degree theft and one count each of second-degree robbery and second-degree theft.

Court records show the charges were dismissed in September after he was indicted in federal court in connection with the robbery.

Court documents in the federal case were not available Monday morning.

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union. (KWQC Staff)

Lyman also is facing charges of driving while barred, fifth-degree theft and open container in an unrelated case. He also is wanted in Mercer County on a methamphetamine possession charge, court records show.

