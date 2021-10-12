Area health experts raise awareness for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Oct.10-16th is OCD Awareness Week and area health experts are using the International OCD Foundation to help stop the stigma surrounded around OCD.

According to the IOCDF, OCD is often stigmatized when people use minimizing statements such as “I guess I’m sort of OCD when it comes to how clean my room is.”

The IOCDF is encouraging people to be considerate to those struggling with diagnosable OCD when speaking about preferences or habits of their own.

One way the foundation is encouraging spreading awareness is by sharing facts using #OCDWeek.

The majority of people with OCD benefit from therapy or medication.

OCD affects all races, genders and ages equally.

It takes about 14-17 years for someone with OCD to receive effective treatment.

The foundation has several online informational OCD events for the entire week, you can take a look by going to their website.

There is also an OCD Awareness Quiz to help find out if you show signs of OCD.

