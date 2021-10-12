Bettendorf school board candidate forum to be held Thursday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will moderate and broadcast the Bettendorf Community Schol Board Candidate Forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th St.

A “candidate social” with the public will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. in the Bettendorf High School Commons.

The forum will be aired live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can email news@kwqc.com and put “Bettendorf School Board Forum” in the subject line.

The candidates running for the board in the Nov. 2 election are:

Andrew Champion, incumbent

Traci Huskey

Analicia M. Gomes

Richard A. Lynch, incumbent

Melissa Zumdome

Adam Holland, incumbent

Linda Smithson

Two other forums will for Davenport school board candidates are scheduled for later this month.

TV6 is covering other school board elections and will update our viewers on-air and online.

