Bettendorf school board candidate forum to be held Thursday

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will moderate and broadcast the Bettendorf Community Schol Board Candidate Forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th St.

A “candidate social” with the public will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. in the Bettendorf High School Commons.

The forum will be aired live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can email news@kwqc.com and put “Bettendorf School Board Forum” in the subject line.

The candidates running for the board in the Nov. 2 election are:

  • Andrew Champion, incumbent
  • Traci Huskey
  • Analicia M. Gomes
  • Richard A. Lynch, incumbent
  • Melissa Zumdome
  • Adam Holland, incumbent
  • Linda Smithson

Two other forums will for Davenport school board candidates are scheduled for later this month.

TV6 is covering other school board elections and will update our viewers on-air and online.

