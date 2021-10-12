Cambridge Community Heart and Soul Project

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - In August, Community Heart and Soul announced that the Village of Cambridge is the first recipient of this national $10,000 Seed Grant. This grant and program provides the potential to transform the community through Community Heart and Soul, a resident-driven community development process that leads to increased local pride, more viable economic development projects, and stronger community connections.

Cambridge Community Heart & Soul Project Goals:

Strengthen their civic & nonprofit organizations and provide them with the tools they need to partner with the village & each other and get more involved with village activities.

Enhance the planning & coordination of village-wide activities and improve the communication channels used to promote projects and events throughout the village.

Promote more youth engagement and create more ways for them to get involved in civic life in the village.

Provide ways for residents to get to know each other and become a more welcoming place where people want to get involved.

Develop better outdoor recreation spaces that could be used by all village residents.