Cambridge Community Heart and Soul Project

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - In August, Community Heart and Soul announced that the Village of Cambridge is the first recipient of this national $10,000 Seed Grant. This grant and program provides the potential to transform the community through Community Heart and Soul, a resident-driven community development process that leads to increased local pride, more viable economic development projects, and stronger community connections.

Cambridge Community Heart & Soul Project Goals:

  • Strengthen their civic & nonprofit organizations and provide them with the tools they need to partner with the village & each other and get more involved with village activities.
  • Enhance the planning & coordination of village-wide activities and improve the communication channels used to promote projects and events throughout the village.
  • Promote more youth engagement and create more ways for them to get involved in civic life in the village.
  • Provide ways for residents to get to know each other and become a more welcoming place where people want to get involved.
  • Develop better outdoor recreation spaces that could be used by all village residents.
  • Focus on downtown development, including attractions and shopping, to make the village resilient and vibrant.

