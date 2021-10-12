Cambridge Community Heart and Soul Project
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - In August, Community Heart and Soul announced that the Village of Cambridge is the first recipient of this national $10,000 Seed Grant. This grant and program provides the potential to transform the community through Community Heart and Soul, a resident-driven community development process that leads to increased local pride, more viable economic development projects, and stronger community connections.
Cambridge Community Heart & Soul Project Goals:
- Strengthen their civic & nonprofit organizations and provide them with the tools they need to partner with the village & each other and get more involved with village activities.
- Enhance the planning & coordination of village-wide activities and improve the communication channels used to promote projects and events throughout the village.
- Promote more youth engagement and create more ways for them to get involved in civic life in the village.
- Provide ways for residents to get to know each other and become a more welcoming place where people want to get involved.
- Develop better outdoor recreation spaces that could be used by all village residents.
- Focus on downtown development, including attractions and shopping, to make the village resilient and vibrant.
