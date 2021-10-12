Advertisement

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Carbon Cliff convenience store

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office said the suspect pictured above displayed a pistol and...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at a Carbon Cliff convenience store.

At 10 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at Big 10 Mart, 2301 John Deere Road in Carbon Cliff.

Deputies say a man displayed a pistol and demanded money from the clerk and then ran away. Area schools were locked down while deputies, Illinois State Police troopers, Silvis police and East Moline police searched the area.

Deputies said the man has a thin build and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, facemask, black pants and black shoes.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309- 762-9500.

