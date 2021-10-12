Advertisement

Des Moines activist guilty of theft for taking police flyer

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has found a Des Moines activist guilty of first-degree theft for taking a police flyer used to identify protesters from an officer’s back pocket during a protest last year.

The Des Moines Register reports that 27-year-old Alexandria Dea was found guilty Monday by Judge David Porter after she waived her right to a jury trial and consented to allow the judge to base his decision on facts already on the record.

Dea is expected to seek a deferred judgment when she’s sentenced on Dec. 7.

Prosecutors say Dea took the intelligence bulletin from an officer’s back pocket during a confrontation between officers and protesters on July 1, 2020.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
UAW members overwhelmingly reject tentative John Deere contract
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Woman charged in Davenport fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty
More rain Wednesday
FIRST ALERT DAY - Monday could bring strong storms, especially in the afternoon
Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, of Wilton, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of...
Wilton man charged in connection with Davenport credit union robbery
Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

Latest News

A 13-year-old boy from Camanche is set to be the Kid Captain for Iowa’s Homecoming game against...
13-year-old from Camanche to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday game against Purdue
Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
TV6 Fact Check.
FACT CHECK: Can school board candidates use school logos on campaign signs?
The Maquon Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a farm.
Fire breaks out at Knox County farm Tuesday