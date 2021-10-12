Advertisement

Dry today, but more rain by Wednesday morning

Trending cooler by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Today will be a break from active weather as another strong system will arrive on Wednesday morning. Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun. This will work to keep highs to the 60s and 70s. Rain will start to develop to our west tonight and roll into the area sometime after 8AM on Wednesday. This round of showers and storms could also pose a severe threat, although since it will mainly be in the morning hours, our instability will be limited. As for rain amounts, another half inch appears to be possible. Temps are trending cooler for the second half of the week with highs in the 60s. Thursday will be another rest day before more rain moves in on Friday. We will dry it out for the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 71º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms. High: 70º.

