FACT CHECK: Can school board candidates use school logos on campaign signs?

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The use of school logos on school board candidates’ campaign signs has recently come into question.

Recently, several viewers reached to TV6 to ask if Bettendorf School Board candidates were allowed to use the school logo, concerned it could look like the district is endorsing a candidate.

TV6 reached out to the Bettendorf Community School District and was told at this time there is no current policy banning the use of district logos on campaign materials.

“At this time, BCSD does not have a board policy regarding board candidates’ use of district graphics on their campaign materials. BCSD does not endorse any school board candidates and wants to avoid any potential perception of a district endorsement,” says the district’s Director of Communications Celeste Miller. “The district is developing guidance, policies, and protocols for the use of district branding and candidates’ use in future school board elections.”

On Thursday, TV6 is hosting a forum for Bettendorf School Board candidates.

The candidates running for the board in the Nov. 2 election are:

Andrew Champion, incumbent

Traci Huskey

Analicia M. Gomes

Richard A. Lynch, incumbent

Melissa Zumdome

Adam Holland, incumbent

Linda Smithson

The forum will be aired live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can email news@kwqc.com and put “Bettendorf School Board Forum” in the subject line.

