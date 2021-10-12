Advertisement

FDA to ask some companies to stop making hand sanitizer

The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the...
The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.

At the start of the pandemic, the FDA set temporary policies for non-drug manufacturers to produce certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer for the public health emergency.

In a Tuesday news release, the FDA said the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from traditional suppliers has increased in recent months.

As a result, most individuals and healthcare providers are no longer having trouble getting the products.

Therefore, the FDA is withdrawing its temporary guidance for certain companies to make hand sanitizer.

Companies manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitizers under the temporary policies have to stop by December 31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
UAW members overwhelmingly reject tentative John Deere contract
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Woman charged in Davenport fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty
More rain Wednesday
FIRST ALERT DAY - Monday could bring strong storms, especially in the afternoon
Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, of Wilton, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of...
Wilton man charged in connection with Davenport credit union robbery
Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

Latest News

Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
The Maquon Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a farm.
Fire breaks out at Knox County farm Tuesday
Fallout continues from uncoverered emails from former NFL coach Jon Gruden.
NFL coach Jon Gruden resigns after racist emails surface