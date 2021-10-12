Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Knox County farm Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MAQUOUN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Maquon Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a farm.

Owner Dan England told TV6 the fire was in a building that served as a nursery for young pigs being weaned from their mother and needed to have heat regulate their body temperature.

He said he likely lost more than 100 weanlings and likely will lose more from burns and lung damage.

