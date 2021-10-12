Flu Free Quad Cities Effort

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities plays an important role in keeping our community flu-free by providing free seasonal flu vaccines to elementary school students. This fall, their goal is to provide 10,000 free flu shots to students in order to protect them from the seasonal flu.

These flu shots are given at no cost, as Genesis has support from individuals, organizations such as the Quad Cities River Bandits and GreenState Credit Union, grants and businesses to ensure that every child who has parental consent receives their flu shot.

Flu-Free Vaccination Events:

Where : Tax Slayer Center, Moline

When : Tuesday October 12 & 26 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

AND

Where : Brady Street Stadium, Davenport

When : Wednesday October 13 & 27, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Visit: GenesisHealth.com/FluForm

