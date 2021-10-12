Genesis holds drive-through flu shot drive in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Genesis Health and the Community Health Center partnered to hold a flu shot drive through from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Taxslayer center in downtown Moline for individuals and families to come and get free flu shots.

Health care workers say they expect the number of flu cases to rise this year due to relaxed guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing.

“We anticipate the flu will come back this year so it’s still just as important as it has been in other years to get your flu shot,” said Michelle Cullen, the Community Health Manager for Genesis Health System.

There will be another drive held at the Brady Street Stadium on Wednesday the 13 during the same hours.

The next event will be on October 26, at the Taxslayer center again from 3 to 6 p.m., and the next day on October 27, at the Brady Street Stadium, from 3 to 6 p.m.

