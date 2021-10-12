Advertisement

Genesis, UnityPoint-Trinity report COVID hospitalizations

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Hospitalizations and severe case numbers have been down in the Quad City Area, including those for two major health providers.

UnityPoint-Trinity and Genesis Health Systems released their respective COVID-19 hospitalization numbers on Monday.

UnityPoint says 43 people are hospitalized, with 19 people in intensive care, in the QCA. Over the past seven days, they have seen a positivity rate of 16.3% percent among covid patients. UnityPoint did note 97% of their covid patients since December of last year were not vaccinated.

Genesis Health Systems says 26 people are hospitalized in the area, with 20 of those people in Davenport.

Five of those 26 are in intensive care at the moment. Of note, 13 of the 26 hospitalized people are 70 years or older.

