Introducing the Pumpkin Spice Paula

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Adam Ross, Head Brewer at Twin Span Brewing, shows off a new drink from their menu - the Pumpkin Spice Paula! Named after the ‘original’ PSL in the Quad Cities, Adam decided to name his PSL beer after Miss Paula Sands.

Twin Span Brewing has an outdoor patio with great live music, food, and drinks to enjoy while the weather is still enjoyable. Located at 6776 Championship Drive in Bettendorf, Twin Span Brewing teamed up with Coffee Hound to create this PSL beer with the perfect amount of caffeine and alcohol!

