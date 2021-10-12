John Deere Community Spotlight: Paul Yaklin
The Community Spotlight features John Deere employees who are making a positive impact in the greater Quad Cities community.
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Paul Yaklin is a staff engineer for Global Crop Harvesting in Silvis. For over 10 years, his passion for volunteering with youth STEM programs and his extensive time commitment to students in STEM led him to win the 2021 Inspire Volunteer of the Year award.
