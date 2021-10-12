Advertisement

Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who authorities say was attacked by a man he had arrested has died.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday that Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered Saturday.

The sheriff had announced earlier that the family planned to take Ruiz off life support.

Ruiz had been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

The man accused of attacking him inside a sheriff’s substation, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remains hospitalized in stable condition after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner.

Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
UAW members overwhelmingly reject tentative John Deere contract
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Woman charged in Davenport fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty
More rain Wednesday
FIRST ALERT DAY - Monday could bring strong storms, especially in the afternoon
Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, of Wilton, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of...
Wilton man charged in connection with Davenport credit union robbery
Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

Latest News

New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Iowa democrats file ethics complaint against Rep. Miller-Meeks
Sophie Zhang said she's willing to tell Congress how she said Facebook enables dictators.
Facebook whistleblower says company enables authoritarian control
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Surging California winds spark new wildfires, power outages