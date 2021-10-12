Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Dept. reports three more COVID-19 deaths since Friday

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday.

They include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s, both of whom were hospitalized, and a man in his 90s who was living in a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths is now 362.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to their loved ones,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “September and October have been tough months for COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County. Since Sept. 1, 23 residents have died.”

The health department says the average age of a Rock Island County residents who died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 78. Since Sept. 1, the average age has lowered to 66.

“This shows that the vaccines work in preventing most serious illness and death. For people 65 and older, the county’s vaccination rate in is 75.9%, and we are seeing fewer people older than 65 die,” Ludwig said. “Sadly, we are seeing more people younger than 64 die because they are not as likely to be vaccinated. Of people ages 18-64, only 58% are fully vaccinated in Rock Island County. We urge everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

In addition, the health department reports 131 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of cases is now 18,292. Currently, 39 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.

The new cases are

· Two women in their 80s

· Two women in their 70s

· Five women in their 60s

· 10 women in their 50s

· Seven women in their 40s

· 12 women in their 30s

· 13 women in their 20s

· Three women in their teens

· Four girls in their teens

· 11 girls younger than 13

· One man in his 80s

· One man in his 70s

· Five men in their 60s

· Five men in their 50s

· 12 men in their 40s

· 12 men in their 30s

· Eight men in their 20s

· Five boys in their teens

· 10 boys younger than 13

· Three boy infants 1 or younger

The health department offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

