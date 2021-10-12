Social Media effects on young children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Holistic Life Coach, Keri Ford talks about how social media is effecting the younger generation’s self-esteem and self-image. Dove created a Digital Distortion Campaign, as Dove is a company that is dedicated to real beauty and this campaign takes on the filtered world of social media and the direct effect it has on young teens.

Over the past year, we have spent a lot of time looking at ourselves on the computer through Zoom meetings and even without taking selfies, we are now spending more time looking at ourselves than ever before. Social comparison is happening more often as the younger generation follows different influencers on social media and compare their lives to the perfect influencer’s life on their Instagram page. Social media is designed to further create division and polarity. Censorship, algorithms and targeted ads based on cookie trackers and trending hashtags!

