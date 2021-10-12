Advertisement

Social Media effects on young children

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Holistic Life Coach, Keri Ford talks about how social media is effecting the younger generation’s self-esteem and self-image. Dove created a Digital Distortion Campaign, as Dove is a company that is dedicated to real beauty and this campaign takes on the filtered world of social media and the direct effect it has on young teens.

Over the past year, we have spent a lot of time looking at ourselves on the computer through Zoom meetings and even without taking selfies, we are now spending more time looking at ourselves than ever before. Social comparison is happening more often as the younger generation follows different influencers on social media and compare their lives to the perfect influencer’s life on their Instagram page. Social media is designed to further create division and polarity. Censorship, algorithms and targeted ads based on cookie trackers and trending hashtags!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
UAW members overwhelmingly reject tentative John Deere contract
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Woman charged in Davenport fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty
More rain Wednesday
FIRST ALERT DAY - Monday could bring strong storms, especially in the afternoon
Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, of Wilton, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of...
Wilton man charged in connection with Davenport credit union robbery
Suit: Hospitalized man died after his oxygen was turned off

Latest News

Cambridge Community Soul Project
Cambridge Community Heart and Soul Project
A 13-year-old boy from Camanche is set to be the Kid Captain for Iowa’s Homecoming game against...
13-year-old from Camanche to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday game against Purdue
Genesis Flu Free QC Effort
Flu Free Quad Cities Effort
Twin Span Brewing
Introducing the Pumpkin Spice Paula