Sterling man charged with sexually abusing girl

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man was arrested Tuesday after police say she sexually abused a girl younger than 18.

Christopher J. Sprague, 46, is charged with criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison. He was being held in the Whiteside County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He has a preliminary hearing Dec. 13.

According to police, an investigation began in July after Sprague sexually abused the girl, who was younger than 18.

