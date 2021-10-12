Advertisement

What’s the Good News in the QC

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sean Leary is back to share the good news within the Quad Cities over the past month.

  • Starting in Rock Island, the Rock Island Principal and Staff shave their heads for a student battling cancer.
  • Moline and Rock Island Team up to fight hunger. The two rivals have decided to join forces to collect canned goods during their football games this year to help fight hunger!
  • Quad Cities Community Foundation gives away over $500,000 through its Coordinated Field of Interest Grant program.
  • A Rock Island Orchestra teacher is performing on tour with Foreigner! Matt Manweiler is traveling with Foreigner for a run of shows in eastern Michigan and Ohio.
  • Theo’s will remain open in downtown Rock Island! After talk of closing, a new owner will be opening Theo’s with a lot of the same drinks and food.

Read more on QuadCities.com!

