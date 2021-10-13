Advertisement

Central Iowa voters elect Republican to state House seat

Iowa Republicans have another seat in the state house following Tuesday's special election.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Voters in central Iowa elected Republican Jon Dunwell to fill an open state House seat in a special election held after the incumbent lawmaker resigned.

Dunwell defeated Democrat Steve Mullan on Tuesday in House District 29 seat, which represents Newton and other smaller communities in Jasper County.

The seat became open when Democratic incumbent Wes Breckenridge resigned after accepting a job at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Dunwell ran for the seat in 2020 and lost to Breckenridge. He is a pastor and works as a financial services representative.

Mullan is a retired teacher who serves on the Newton City Council. Republicans now hold a 60 to 40 majority in the House.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement saying she looks forward to working with Dunwell.

Her statement reads in part:

“Iowans have spoken loud and clear in these last two special elections about the direction we are taking the state.”

Candidates who stood strongly for parental choice, personal responsibility, and pro-growth policies were successful. And we are just getting started.”

