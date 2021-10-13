FBI, police offering $15,000 for information in murder of SIUC student

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - The FBI and Carbondale Police Department are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the murder of SIUC student, Keeshanna Jackson.

It happened on August 22, 2021. According to the FBI, Jackson attended a house party at 501 W. Cherry St. when Carbondale police responded to a shots fired report. Jackson was found in the yard of the house with gunshot wounds, she later died. Three others were hurt in the shooting.

According to a press release, Carbondale police believe there may be multiple shooters involved and several witnesses.

The FBI is offering $10,000 and Carbondale Police are offering $5,000.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, or Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.