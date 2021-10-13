In-person early voting begins Wednesday for Iowa’s city and school elections

(KWQC) – In-person early voting began Wednesday, 20 days before city and school elections on Nov. 2 in Iowa.

In Scott County, In-person voting will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Auditor’s Office, 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport.

The deadline to pre-register to vote is at 5 p.m. Monday. The auditor’s office said you can update your record online at the Iowa DOT website or forms are available on the Auditor’s website.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail also is 5 p.m. Monday. Request forms are available for download from the Auditor’s webpage or the Auditor’s Office will mail forms to voters upon request.

Voters must date the request forms for acceptance.

The deadline for returning absentee ballots is 8 p.m. Nov. 2. Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand-delivered to the Auditor’s Office by the voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent.

A drop box is available for voters to return their ballots. It is located at the Scott County Admin Center on the west side of the parking lot and will be available starting Wednesday through 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

In Clinton County, early in-person voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Clinton County Auditor’s Office, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton.

Extended hours will be:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2

Voters also can cast their ballots early at a satellite voting location, which varies depending on the election.

The deadline to pre-register to vote is at 5 p.m. Monday. Anyone who registered to vote after Monday will be required to provide proof of identification and proof of residency in their voting precinct when they go to the polls on election day or when requesting an absentee ballot in person.

Absentee ballots will be available Wednesday for mail and in-person voting.

The last day an absentee ballot may be mailed to a voter for the election is Monday. In-person absentee voting in the office of the Clinton County Auditor closes at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Requests for absentee ballots must be in writing and should be mailed or delivered to the Clinton County Auditor, PO Box 2957, 1900 N 3rd St, Clinton, IA 52732.

