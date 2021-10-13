Advertisement

Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby’s death

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman faces criminal charges after a baby girl who had been in her care died and was found to have illicit drugs in her system.

Television station KCCI reports that Des Moines police arrested 40-year-old Nicole Ghee on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession in the April death of a 2-month-old girl.

Investigators say an autopsy showed the baby had methamphetamine in her system.

Ghee is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Oct. 20.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Iowa democrats file ethics complaint against Rep. Miller-Meeks

Latest News

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton speaks during a news conference with Davenport law...
Scott County attorney removed from police shooting lawsuit
Iowa school board candidates in the TV6 viewing area
Iowa Republicans have another seat in the state house following Tuesday's special election.
Central Iowa voters elect Republican to state House seat
A juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday following a threat made towards the...
Police: Juvenile taken into custody following threat made towards Monmouth-Roseville High School