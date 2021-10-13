Advertisement

Iowa reports more than 8,100 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths over 7 days

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KWQC) – New COVID-19 cases in Iowa decreased for the third week in a row, according to new data released Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 8,167 cases – an average of about 1,167 a day - were reported between Oct. 6 and Wednesday. That brings the total number of cases to 469,519.

The seven-day positivity rate was 8.7%, down from 9.7% reported Oct. 6.

Ninety-seven more people died over the last seven days, up from 88 reported a week earlier. The total number of deaths is now 6,748.

As of Wednesday, nearly 52% of the total population was fully vaccinated, and more than 63% of the 18 and older population was fully vaccinated.

Public health officials also reported:

  • Individuals tested: 2,067,504
  • Individuals recovered: 423,885
  • Individuals hospitalized: 598, down from 626 reported Oct. 6. Of those hospitalized, about79% were not fully vaccinated.
  • Individuals in the ICU: 150, up from 141 reported Oct. 6. Of those, 84% were not fully vaccinated.

Locally:

  • Scott County reported 272 new cases over the last seven days, down from 377 reported Oct. 6. One more person died, bringing the total number of deaths to 271.
  • Clinton County reported 155 new cases, down from 154 reported Oct. 6. One more person died, bringing the total number of deaths to 100.
  • Muscatine County reported 70 news cases, down from 107 reported Oct. 6. The number of deaths remained at 113.
  • Des Moines County reported 115 new cases, up from 98 reported Oct. 6. Five more people died, bringing the total number of deaths to 93.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see more COVID-19 data in the Iowa Quad Cities Area.

