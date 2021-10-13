Iowa school board candidates in the TV6 viewing area
(KWQC) - A number of contested school board races in the Iowa Quad Cities area will be on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election.
Here is a list of those races:
SCOTT COUNTY
Bennett Community School District
School board director-at-large (Three)
- Chris Eicher Sr.
- Spencer L. Hicks
- Gregory Reynolds
- Denise McGhee
- Teresa Bjurstrom
Bettendorf Community School District
School board director (Three)
- Andrew Champion, incumbent
- Traci Huskey
- Analicia M Gomes
- Richard A Lynch, incumbent
- Melissa Zumdome
- Adam Holland, incumbent
- Linda Smithson
Davenport Community School District
School board director (Three)
- Bruce Potts, incumbent
- Farrah N Powell
- Karen Gordon
- Allison Beck, incumbent
North Scott Community School District
School board director (Three)
- Mark Pratt, incumbent
- Nick Hansel
- Donn Wilmott, incumbent
- Stephanie Eckhardt
- Frank Wood
- Tracy Lindaman, incumbent
Pleasant Valley Community School District
School board director for District 1 (One)
- Kathryn Kunkel, incumbent
- Sara L Bennion
Pleasant Valley Community School District
School board director for District 2 (One)
- Brent Ayers, incumbent
- Jon Kundert
Pleasant Valley Community School District
School board director for District 7 (One)
- Doug Kanwischer
- Aaron Hawk
Eastern Iowa Community College
Board of directors for District I (One)
- Deborah Tappendorf
- Nancy Nolan
Visit the Scott County Auditor’s website for more information and a full list of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.
CLINTON COUNTY
Camanche Community School District
Council at-large (Three)
- Janna Linville
- Stacy Kinkaid
- Kelli Sullivan
- Rich Klahn
Central DeWitt Community School District
Council at-large
- Brandon S. Pangman
- Geoff Blandin
- Angela Rheingans
- James Calvin Coomer
Clinton Community School District
Council at-large (Four)
- Ann Reed
- Kenyon Clarke
- Marlee Nimmick
- Jennifer Austin
- Andy Fergurson
- Tarron Borgeson
Delwood Community School District
District 3 (One)
- Bree Suthers Kilburg
- Delwood Schools
Northeast Community School District
Council at-large (Two)
- Darlene Lamp
- Anthony Cozzolino
- Mike Mulholland
- Heather Jensen
Easton Valley Community School District
District 3 (One)
- Jodi G. Meyer
- Joseph Kilburg
Easton Valley Community School District
Director at-large (Two)
- Gary Cassaday
- Dana Olson
- Craig Robert Thines
- Paul Figie
- Ron Kunde
Maquoketa Community School District
Director at-large (Two)
- Gregory Charles Bopes
- Mary Herring
- Ronald Horan Jr.
Midland Community School District
Director at-large (Four)
- Derek Denniston
- Stephanie Dosland
- Jeramie L. Ellefson
- Sarah Fishwild
- Teri Sterk
Visit the Clinton County Elections website for more information and a full list of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.
MUSCATINE COUNTY
Louisa-Muscatine Community School District
School board member (Two)
- Christine Kirk
- Jennifer Rader
- Scott Wilson
- Jeff Riggan
Muscatine Community School District
School board member (Three)
- Toby McCarter
- Matt Conard
- Lindsey Phillips
- Ken LaRue
Visit the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office website for more information and a full list of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.
DES MOINES COUNTY
Burlington Community School District
School District Director (Three)
- Scott Mason
- Jennifer Gibb
- Darven R. Kendell
- Tammy M. Anderson
- Jennifer Lachenberg
- Reyna N. Cadena
- Christi Burghoffer
Danville Community School District
Director (Two)
- Sandy Dockendorff
- Taylor Eisenmann
- Jon Paul Van Buskirk
- Jason Samples
Fort Madison Community School District
Director (Three)
- Aleena Garr
- David Allen
- Brian Steffensmeier
- Paul Wilkerson
- Jadi Lynn Zioui
- Bradley Menke
- Mio Santiago
Mediapolis Community School District
Director (Three)
- Richard E. Whitaker
- John Witte
- Peter Pfeiff
- Mark Schmidgall
Wapello Community School District
Director (Two)
- Brandon Marquardt
- Heidi H. McDonough
- Lynette Grimm
- Kenny Marlette
Visit Des Moines County’s Elections website for more information and a full list of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.
