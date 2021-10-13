Advertisement

Lego plans to remove gender stereotypes from toys

The study showed 42 percent of girls said they worry about being made fun of for playing with...
The study showed 42 percent of girls said they worry about being made fun of for playing with toys associated with boys, while 71 percent of boys said the same of toys typically associated with girls.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego announced it is working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys.

The decision comes after research commissioned by the Lego Group and carried out by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

Almost 7,000 parents and children worldwide were surveyed.

The study showed 42% of girls said they worry about being made fun of for playing with toys associated with boys, while 71% of boys said the same of toys typically associated with girls.

The report said 82% of girls agreed that girls can play football and boys can practice ballet, compared to 71% of boys.

Lego says it will work with the Geena Davis Institute and UNICEF to ensure its products and advertising are free of harmful stereotypes.

“The benefits of creative play such as building confidence, creativity and communication skills are felt by all children and yet we still experience age-old stereotypes that label activities as only being suitable for one specific gender,” Lego Group CMO Julia Goldin said in a statement.

It’s not clear yet what that change will look like.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Iowa democrats file ethics complaint against Rep. Miller-Meeks

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment largest in decades as inflation jumps
This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris...
LIVE: William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space
FILE - People shop at a Johnny Was clothing store in the luxury wing at the American Dream...
Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will jump next year
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Mary Cain walks off the track after competing in the...
Runner sues ex-coach, Nike for millions over alleged abuse