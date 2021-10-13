Advertisement

Magnifying Pathways Ep. 3: Local women aspire to give QC children a stepping stone to success

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On episode 3 of Magnifying Pathways, TV6′s Brittany Kyles moderates a panel discussion with four local women.

Panelists:

Panelist discuss ways to give Quad City children a stepping stone to success.

Wednesdays topic comes from research found by Quad Cities Educational Data Exchange, stating 1 in 6 kids in the Quad Cities starts kindergarten without the skills needed to succeed.

In order to lower this statistic the United Way Women United organization talk about a few resources local families can use.

“Women United really rally around our youngest Quad Citizens, in regards to the educational lever, so we find ways in which we can kind of wrap our hands around those youngest Quad Citizens and provide them with skills or services that they need,” said Ashley Hicks.

One resource panelist begin talking about is Born Learning, which is a series of six free workshops that are designed to help parents prepare their children for success.

“One of the wonderful benefit of the Born Learning Academies is the relationships and the learning that takes place, between the parents and the grandparents, and the caregivers that attend, said McCraw.

“One of the most valuable takeaways from the session is the fact that parents get a chance to network with one another, how many times do we sometimes think, ‘I’m in this alone, but actually were not, and when the parents get together they can network,” said Allison.

“It really teaches people that its okay to lean on those resources and that parents shouldn’t feel bad because they don’t have a teaching degree, that they’re not qualified to teach their children,” said Crist.

Panelist also talked about the challenges and wins through helping parents with these resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A ray of hope for me would be that the parents are able to come back into the center, when the pandemic first started the parents could only come into the front foyer of the center to sign in their name and give them a kiss and here we had to meet that parent at the door and take the parent to the classroom,” said Allision.

“The parents are really interested in this and getting to go participate and go watch these, watching these parents like Lisa and Pat said, create binds and realize that their neighbor also has kids their age, and I think we’ve gone through such a period of isolation so its really kind of heart warming to me to watch these parents kind of come out of that shell and kind of realize that they’re not alone,” said Hicks.

For parents with a child who hasn’t yet entered kindergarten and/or is expecting a child, here are a list of upcoming registrations dates for Born Learning.

Looking ahead to episode 4 of ‘Magnifying Pathways’, a new list of panelist will discuss the ‘culture of inclusivity’.

This episode will air October 27th at 9am on our KWQC livestream and TV6 news app.

Magnifying Pathways is a partnership with TV6 and United Way Quad Cities, as we aspire to expose Quad Citians to local available resources.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

Latest News

A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
New statewide opioid treatment program to be funded by $3.8 million settlement
In-person early voting began Wednesday, 20 days before city and school elections on Nov. 2 in...
In-person early voting begins Wednesday for Iowa’s city and school elections
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton speaks during a news conference with Davenport law...
Scott County attorney removed from police shooting lawsuit