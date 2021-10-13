Advertisement

More rain by Wednesday morning

Trending cooler by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A warm front will lift through the area this morning and ahead of it widespread showers and storms will move through.  Look for the main wave of rain to arrive between 8AM and 1PM.  This will be followed by scattered storms this afternoon.  Depending on how much sunshine we can get, there may be a few strong storms in the afternoon time frame.  Look for highs in the low 70s today and rainfall amounts near ¾ of an inch.  We will dry it out for Thursday before another round of light rain returns on Friday.  Temps will run in the mid to low 60s Thursday and Friday.  There will be a lot of sunshine this weekend, but temps will be very fall-like in the 60s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

TODAY: Rain.  High: 71º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 67º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Iowa democrats file ethics complaint against Rep. Miller-Meeks

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday!
More rain by Wednesday morning
First Alert Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday!
First Alert Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday!
Cooler weekend
Rain returns on Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Sunshine and 70s return for Tuesday
Sun and 70s return Tuesday