More rain by Wednesday morning

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A warm front will lift through the area this morning and ahead of it widespread showers and storms will move through. Look for the main wave of rain to arrive between 8AM and 1PM. This will be followed by scattered storms this afternoon. Depending on how much sunshine we can get, there may be a few strong storms in the afternoon time frame. Look for highs in the low 70s today and rainfall amounts near ¾ of an inch. We will dry it out for Thursday before another round of light rain returns on Friday. Temps will run in the mid to low 60s Thursday and Friday. There will be a lot of sunshine this weekend, but temps will be very fall-like in the 60s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

TODAY: Rain. High: 71º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 67º.

