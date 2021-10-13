Advertisement

Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Dubuque County this week

File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
(WHSV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque County will have several opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

County officials released the following list of clinic locations:

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 - 3 p.m.

Medical Associates East Campus, Lower Level, 1000 Langworthy St., Dubuque

Boosters of Pfizer and vaccinations of Pfizer.

To schedule an appointment, call 563-584-3200.

Thursday, Oct. 14, Noon – 7 p.m.

Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, administered by the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association.

Friday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, administered by the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association.

Additionally, Infocus Pharmacy, located at 1690 Elm Street, offers walk-in Pfizer or Moderna vaccines Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Find a full list of Dubuque County locations offering vaccinations here.

