Muscatine man found guilty in fatal stabbing at party

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine.
Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine.(Courtesy Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A 22-year-old Muscatine man has been convicted of stabbing another man to death at a party last year.

A jury convicted Milton Serrano of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of 19-year-old Chantz Stevens, of Wilton. Serrano was initially charged with first-degree murder in Stevens’ death.

Police say Serrano stabbed Stevens to death after Serrano was asked to leave a party in July 2020 at a home south of Clarence. Investigators Serrano posted an account of the stabbing on social media hours after Stevens was killed.

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29.

