Advertisement

North Scott school board candidate forum held Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Candidates for the North Scott School Board will answer voters’ questions ahead of the Nov. 2 election during a forum at the high school Wednesday night.

The 90-minute forum will be moderated by Mark Ridolfi, assistant editor of the North Scott Press. Scott County Future Farmers of America students will collect questions from the audience and lead them in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The candidates running for the board are:

  • Mark Pratt, incumbent
  • Nick Hansel
  • Donn Wilmott, incumbent
  • Stephanie Eckhardt
  • Frank Wood
  • Tracy Lindaman, incumbent

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash
Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible

Latest News

Government Bridge
TRAFFIC ALERT: Government Bridge to be closed Saturday
What are local school board’s responsibilities? TV6 to moderate board forums
What can local school boards do?
A heavy police presence was seen late Wednesday afternoon in the area of 9th and Iowa Streets...
Police presence at 9th and Iowa Streets in Davenport