North Scott school board candidate forum held Wednesday

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Candidates for the North Scott School Board will answer voters’ questions ahead of the Nov. 2 election during a forum at the high school Wednesday night.

The 90-minute forum will be moderated by Mark Ridolfi, assistant editor of the North Scott Press. Scott County Future Farmers of America students will collect questions from the audience and lead them in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The candidates running for the board are:

Mark Pratt, incumbent

Nick Hansel

Donn Wilmott, incumbent

Stephanie Eckhardt

Frank Wood

Tracy Lindaman, incumbent

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.