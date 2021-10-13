Advertisement

Pair of Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator after years of waiting

By Carolyn Cerda
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WEAR) - A pair of hunters in Florida have waited three years for permission to try to catch an alligator. Once they got it, they made a massive catch on their first attempt.

“We saw this foot and that tail, and it was like watching a ‘Jaws’ movie. I said, ‘We might need a bigger boat,’” Andy Sokol joked.

Coming across an alligator is typical for hunters in Florida.

Sokol said he and his friend were just looking for an 8-foot alligator. He said they were looking for enough meat to share during a barbecue.

The hunting pair, however, came across a 12-foot gator Monday morning in the Perdido River.

“I knew when we got a hook in him we were like, ‘OK, he’s pretty big.’ But then when we saw this giant foot and this giant tail come up next to the boat, we were like, ‘OK, he’s really big,’” Sokol said.

It took the men about two hours to get the gator out of the water.

“It was definitely a different kind of battle,” Sokol said. “I’d say the closest thing to war I’ve ever felt. It’ll get your heart going, definitely. I think the small boat really enhanced that feeling. But it was fun, it was definitely fun.”

Sokol said it was a day he’ll remember forever. He plans to get the gator cleaned and processed then apply for another hunting tag next year.

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

Latest News

Male caracal kitten Mkuze explores his new habitat at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore....
Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, pedestrians walk on the campus at Stanford University...
Borrowers denied student loan relief will get a second look
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, election workers in Fulton County began...
Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated