Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash

A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries has been identified as 60-year-old Larita Hoeck of Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries has been identified as 60-year-old Larita Hoeck of Davenport.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit, the department said Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police and fire departments and Medic EMS responded to Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a truck.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicated that Hoeck was walking west in the crosswalk when a pickup truck driving east on Locust Street made a left turn onto Lincoln Avenue and struck here.

Hoeck was transported to a local hospital and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Police have not said when she died.

No other information has been released.

