Police presence at 9th and Iowa Streets in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence was seen late Wednesday afternoon in the area of 9th and Iowa Streets in Davenport.

According to a TV6 crew on scene, Davenport Police have a portion of Iowa Street blocked with tape from 8th to 10th Streets.

Officials on scene confirm that one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. It’s unclear what the treatment is for.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

