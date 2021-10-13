‘Punting Is Winning’ shirts symbolize No. 2 Hawkeyes’ season
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Tory Taylor is selling a T-shirt for charity. It reads “Punting Is Winning.”
It’s a good motto for the No. 2 Hawkeyes. They’ve taken advantage of the field position Taylor has provided them all season and turned it into a 6-0 record.
Taylor has punted 40 times this season with 12 going at least 50 yards.
Twenty of his punts have landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Taylor was at his best in the win over Penn State last week.
Six of his punts were down inside the Nittany Lions’ 13-yard line with three inside the 3.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.