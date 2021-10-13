Advertisement

Scott County attorney removed from police shooting lawsuit

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton speaks during a news conference with Davenport law...
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton speaks during a news conference with Davenport law enforcement officials, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa.(Tony Watt/The Dispatch – The Rock Island Argus via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton has been removed from a $5 million lawsuit filed after a fatal police shooting in 2018.

The lawsuit was filed after Robert Mitchell was shot by a Scott County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on the north side of Davenport in October 2018.

About a month later, Walton determined the shooting was justified. The administrator of Mitchell’s estate dismissed a due process count against Walton in September.

Several other counts against Scott County and the deputy who shot Mitchell are still pending.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Iowa democrats file ethics complaint against Rep. Miller-Meeks

Latest News

Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby’s death
Iowa school board candidates in the TV6 viewing area
Iowa Republicans have another seat in the state house following Tuesday's special election.
Central Iowa voters elect Republican to state House seat
A juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday following a threat made towards the...
Police: Juvenile taken into custody following threat made towards Monmouth-Roseville High School