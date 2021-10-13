Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: One person injured in shooting in Peosta

Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEOSTA, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was shot during a disturbance in Peosta Tuesday, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, police from multiple agencies responded around midnight to a home on Peterson Drive for a possible burglary in progress and shooting.

Deputies said Desmond Jimerson, 29, of Manchester, was involved in an earlier disturbance with a woman who was living at the home.

According to deputies, the woman returned to the home and Jimerson later arrived and stood outside to talk with the homeowner, a 34-year-old man.

Deputies said the man told Jimerson to leave and as he tried to shut the door, Jimerson started to push the door open.

The man then pulled out a handgun and shot Jimerson multiple times while he was inside the home.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in Dubuque and is stable, deputies said.

Charges are pending against him, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

Latest News

The Whiteside County TRIAD shred event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Shred event to be held Thursday in Whiteside County
A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
New statewide opioid treatment program to be funded by $3.8 million settlement
Local women aspire to give QC children a stepping stone to success
Magnifying Pathways Ep. 3: Local women aspire to give QC children a stepping stone to success