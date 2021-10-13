Sheriff’s office: One person injured in shooting in Peosta

PEOSTA, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was shot during a disturbance in Peosta Tuesday, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, police from multiple agencies responded around midnight to a home on Peterson Drive for a possible burglary in progress and shooting.

Deputies said Desmond Jimerson, 29, of Manchester, was involved in an earlier disturbance with a woman who was living at the home.

According to deputies, the woman returned to the home and Jimerson later arrived and stood outside to talk with the homeowner, a 34-year-old man.

Deputies said the man told Jimerson to leave and as he tried to shut the door, Jimerson started to push the door open.

The man then pulled out a handgun and shot Jimerson multiple times while he was inside the home.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in Dubuque and is stable, deputies said.

Charges are pending against him, according to deputies.

