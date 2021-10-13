Advertisement

Shred event to be held Thursday in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County TRIAD shred event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Whiteside County TRIAD shred event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County TRIAD shred event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be in the alleyway of the Erie Police Department, 740 Main St.

Participants will drive up and TRIAD members will remove the items from the vehicle so there will be no personal contact.

Anyone with questions can contact Whiteside County TRIAD at whitesidetriad@gmail.com or 708-320-1290.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

Latest News

Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Sheriff’s office: One person injured in shooting in Peosta
A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
New statewide opioid treatment program to be funded by $3.8 million settlement
Local women aspire to give QC children a stepping stone to success
Magnifying Pathways Ep. 3: Local women aspire to give QC children a stepping stone to success