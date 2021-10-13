Shred event to be held Thursday in Whiteside County

ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County TRIAD shred event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be in the alleyway of the Erie Police Department, 740 Main St.

Participants will drive up and TRIAD members will remove the items from the vehicle so there will be no personal contact.

Anyone with questions can contact Whiteside County TRIAD at whitesidetriad@gmail.com or 708-320-1290.

